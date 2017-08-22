UPDATE August 21, 2017 - Statement on the Global 7000 Aircraft Flight Test Program

Safety is our top priority. Our test pilots, following an occurrence last week, followed standard procedures and returned to base uneventfully.

Bombardier and GE have determined that the root cause of last week’s reported occurrence was an isolated event.

The Global 7000 aircraft program’s flight and ground test campaigns continue on track for entry-into-service in the second half of 2018 and GE’s Passport engine received its Federal Aviation Association (FAA) type certification in early 2016.

The first six customer aircraft are now in production and final assembly line activities are ramping up.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.