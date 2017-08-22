BASF submits new Revysol fungicide for North American registration

BASF submitted the regulatory dossier for its newest active ingredient Revysol® fungicide to registration authorities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Revysol fungicide will be available in customized formulations to provide growers with a high-performing disease control solution to help maximize yield potential and quality. Pending regulatory approval, Revysol fungicide will be introduced to the North American market for the 2020 growing season.

“We are pleased to reach this regulatory milestone and get one step closer to providing Revysol fungicide disease control advantages to our customers in North America,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President, BASF Crop Protection North America. “Revysol fungicide is an outstanding solution for managing diseases and is set to significantly outperform current products in the market.”

Revysol fungicide is BASF’s newest triazole fungicide and trials have shown exceptional biological performance against several economically significant diseases. Its unique molecule will help enable long-term use of this vital chemistry class as global regulatory pressures increase. Revysol fungicide will complement BASF’s current fungicide portfolio with pre-mixes, offering plant health benefits as well as disease management and control. The fungicide will also provide a new option for the turf and ornamental management and seed treatment markets. In addition, Revysol fungicide will play an important role in integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

“Revysol fungicide will be manufactured at our production facility in Hannibal, Missouri, demonstrating the strategic importance of this fungicide to North American markets,” said Rea. “Our facilities in Hannibal offer the best possible conditions to quickly accommodate this latest innovation from BASF and to meet customer demands.”

“Revysol fungicide is the result of years of research and expertise. It was designed to meet the highest level of regulatory standards while helping growers manage their toughest disease challenges, including resistant pathogens. We will continue to bring innovations to market that support our customers and help to increase their on-farm success,” concluded Rea.

Always read and follow label directions.

Revysol is a trademark of BASF.

About BASF’s Crop Protection division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. BASF’s Crop Protection division works with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others to help make this possible. With their cooperation, BASF is able to sustain an active R&D pipeline, an innovative portfolio of products and services, and teams of experts in the lab and in the field to support customers in making their businesses succeed. In 2016, BASF’s Crop Protection division generated sales of more than €5.6 billion. For more information, please visit us at www.agriculture.basf.com or on any of our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 17,500 employees in North America, and had sales of $16.2 billion in 2016. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.