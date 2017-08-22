Code18 Interactive Launches Two New Client Blogs

Goodness On The Go (http://www.goodnessonthego.com) is a recipe and healthy lifestyle blog from GoGo squeeZ, America’s leading brand of squeezable applesauce. Offering an array of healthy recipes, nutrition tips, and fun activities, Goodness On The Go is a blog that helps on-the-go families be a little happier and healthier every day. Recent posts have included recipes for Banana YogurtZ Bread (made with GoGo squeeZ YogurtZ, the company’s innovative shelf-stable squeezable yogurt that requires no refrigeration), smoothies, gingerbread cookies, and more. Additional blog posts focus on topics such as healthy living, crafts and activities, GoGo squeeZ partnerships, and and other topics.



Counter Culture (http://www.bigelowblog.com) is a health and beauty blog offering helpful tips from the pharmacists and beauty experts on staff at New York City’s famous C.O. Bigelow, the oldest apothecary in America. Every day customers visit C.O. Bigelow’s store seeking advice, and Counter Culture seeks to provide authoritative answers to many of the most frequently asked questions. Recent ‘Ask A Pharmacist’ posts have provided important information about alcohol and antibiotics, sunscreen, and how to get rid of scars. Meanwhile, the site’s ‘Ask A Beauty Expert’ section discusses beauty-related products and other topics ranging from how to choose a hair dryer or hair brush, to when you should start using eye cream.



“These new blogs provide each of these clients with an owned media platform that they can use to educate and communicate with their respective communities,” says Steve Pilon, founder and creative director at Code18 Interactive. “The evergreen nature of the content they are publishing, along with the easy-to-use WordPress content management system, means that the sites will continue to grow more useful and valuable over time. And the thoughtful, detailed designs created by the Code18 team really embody and enhance the unique personality of each brand.“



Code18 Interactive is a New York WordPress development agency that caters exclusively to national consumer and media brands. Clients of the agency include GoGo squeeZ and C.O. Bigelow, as well as Boursin Cheese, Grove Atlantic Publishing, Manhattan Wardrobe Supply, and others. Additional services include Magento 2 design and development, digital advertising, social media management, SEO, and more. The company was originally founded in Atlanta, and relocated to NYC in 2012.



For more information, please visit http://www.code18.com.