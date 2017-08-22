Huawei Releases the NFV Network Assurance White Paper

Huawei has released a new technology white paper entitled ‘Next-Generation Assurance in NFV Networks’. The white paper analyzes in detail Communication Service Provider’s (CSP) NFV assurance and maintenance technique requirements during digital transformation.

As global CSPs start to deploy telco cloud networks, one of the most important tasks in their transformation journey is reconstructing the network to meet today’s business and services demands. With the changes in the network architecture, the O&M teams are often faced with challenges such as realizing new and efficient maintenance methods, supporting high reliability requirements for telco services, and ensuring network security and end-user experiences. In response to the above challenges, the white paper points out advanced maintenance techniques that use predictive and intelligent capabilities to support the digital transformation of CSPs.

The traditional approach to reliability and recoverability are usually addressed by a ‘problem-response’ approach whereas NFV networks require enhanced capabilities in areas such as unified monitoring, alarm correlation and fault management in a multi-vendor environment.

At the same time active network data forecast and analysis is essential to predict risks and solve potential network problems, highlighting the necessity of active maintenance and continuous improvement. GSMA has recently elaborated on this concepts in a white paper named ‘Considerations, Best Practices and Requirements for a Virtualised Mobile Network’, through the establishment of a comprehensive assessment system to ensure the health and reliability of NFV networks and systems.

In addition, automated and intelligent technologies such as auto analysis, closed-loop automation, predictive analysis and maintenance and automatic upgrades can reduce the impact of human operations and improve operational efficiency thus helping an O&M team cope with increasingly complex networks.

Ultimately, efficient and high quality maintenance and assurance of NFV networks are very critical for the running of networks and services. The industry should be more active to introduce new service capabilities and technology to meet the demands of the digital evolution and for the successful transformation of telco operations and maintenance.