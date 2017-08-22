EMLab P&K’s Dr. Harriet Burge and Dave Gallup to Present at Inaugural NAMM Indoor Air Conference

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, is honored to be participating in the upcoming National Association for Moisture Management (NAMM) Indoor Air Conference. Dr. Harriet Burge, Director of Aerobiology and Chair of EMLab P&K’s Scientific Advisory Board, will discuss “Mold Testing Pros and Cons,” followed by “Interpreting Test Results (Viable/Nonviable).” Along with Dr. Burge, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder, Dave Gallup, will be discussing the topic, “What to Expect from Labs Testing Indoor Air” at the conference. Each presenter will be giving a multi-faceted and detailed look into testing by highlighting established IAQ concepts, while setting the stage during the three day conference for new groundbreaking ideas and further discussion on controversial topics.



NAMM’s Indoor Air Conference has been designed to address the root causes of many serious and chronic medical conditions and health issues, which can be linked to exposure to polluted indoor air. In 1995, the American Medical Association released a statement, reporting that “one-third of the annual U.S. Healthcare spending is directly attributable to indoor air pollution.” Since then, thousands of patients visit doctors annually and are misdiagnosed, as the serious impact indoor air pollution is having on a patient’s health is difficult to diagnose. Experts are finding over time that, from colds to cancer, environmental factors have a direct effect on universal health.



Held at the Caribe Royale Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, the conference will be taking place on October 26-28th 2017. To register, please visit: https://na4mm.com/product/2017-indoor-air-conference/.



For questions regarding the conference, contact:

Rick Lapierre, President of NAMM (National Association of Moisture Management)

76 D Street, Hull, MA 02045

Phone: 781-925-0354

rclapierre@gmail.com



About NAMM

The mission of NAMM is to provide top-notch training and educational programs in moisture management for the general public and professionals; to provide support for the general public; to promote a proactive approach to controlling moisture problems; as well as to provide safe and effective solutions when prevention is not possible.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.