Nearpod Named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Ranks 942 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 465%

Inc. magazine today ranked Nearpod, the ed-tech platform that lets K-12 teachers find, create and distribute digital learning experiences, NO. 942 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Nearpod ranks as the number 16 fastest growing company in Education and the number 24th fastest growing in the Miami area. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses.

“It’s one thing to appear once on the Inc. 5000, but listing twice in a row underscores the viability of education as a promising sector for entrepreneurs as more and more schools and districts move from analog to digital solutions,” remarked Guido Kovalskys, co-founder and CEO of Nearpod. “Our growth speaks to the hard work of the whole Nearpod team, the support we’ve gained from investors and of course most of all, the trust from teachers.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved an impressive three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The accolade follows other notable events for the company and marks the second year in a row that Nearpod has listed on the Inc. 5000. In March 2017, Nearpod raised $21 million in Series B funding from Insight Venture Partners, Reach Capital and other notable investors to help teacher, schools and districts in their digital transformation.

About Nearpod:

Nearpod is an award-winning education technology company focused on developing digital learning tools, virtual reality and interactive content across mobile devices that provides teachers an easy and efficient way to leverage technology in the classroom.

With over 5000+ ready-to-teach lessons, Nearpod is used in one out of every ten schools in the U.S., including the San Francisco Unified School District, Canyons School District, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Houston Independent School District and Eanes Independent School District.

Nearpod was co-founded in 2012 by Felipe Sommer, Emiliano Abramzon and Guido Kovalskys, and its team spans talent from Mckinsey & Co, Red Hat, Accenture, Pixar, Netscape as well as former teachers.

It is backed by notable investors like Insight Venture Partners, Reach Capital, Storm Ventures, the Knight Enterprise Fund, Krillion Ventures, Stanford-StartX Fund, Marc Benioff and GSV Acceleration.



