Award-Winning Interior Design Company, Lita Dirks & Co., Hires Director of Interior Design, Dionne Koehler

Nationally-acclaimed interior design and model merchandising company, Lita Dirks & Co. recently welcomed Dionne Koehler as the newest addition to its skilled staff.

With 22 years of experience in commercial interior design, business development and management, Koehler brings an abundance of creativity and strong professionalism to the Lita Dirks & Co. team.

Upon graduation from Natal Tecnikon in South Africa, she pursued a career as an interior designer, even owning her own firm for five years. In 2000, Koehler decided to make the move to Colorado where she has proven her talents as a Director of Interior Design. Multiple firms, including Klipp Architects, Marsh & Associates and McDermott Planning and Design, have benefited from her self-sufficient work ethic and ability to mentor and educate employees.

After an established career as a sales representative for Altro USA, Koehler decided to transition back to an occupation that combines her passion for interior design, business development and employee mentoring.

“I’m extremely excited to continue my career path in interior design and staff development. Along with creating sincere client relationships and expanding LD & Co.’s brand awareness, I’m thrilled to be working alongside a highly talented design team,” states Koehler.

“Dionne brings an added element of passion and expertise to our already professional design team,” says Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “Her vibrant personality paired with impressive leadership skills is something that truly benefits both our designers and clients.”

The firm comprises a team of NCIDQ certified designers and has designed award-winning model homes, clubhouses, apartments, and sales/design centers for builders, developers and properties management companies across the country. Lita Dirks & Co. was founded on the foundation that successful design is created through demographic research, strong collaboration and passionate thinking. These values have created successful sales, happy homeowners and long-term relationships with their clients for over 25 years.