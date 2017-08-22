British Airways Offers Return Flights For Just £35 And 9,000 Avios

Customers can book now, enabling them to plan a last minute post-summer getaway or a Christmas market break.

Return prices and destinations include:

Nice - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Amsterdam - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Zurich - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Paris - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Dublin - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Brussels - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Munich - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Geneva - £35 plus 9,000 Avios

Oslo - £35 plus 15,000 Avios

Rome - £35 plus 15,000 Avios

Berlin - £35 plus 15,000 Avios

Stockholm - £35 plus 15,000 Avios

James Hillier, The Executive Club manager, said: “We know our Executive Club members love to have a range of ways to collect and spend Avios so we are delighted to be able to offer return flights from just £35 plus 9,000 Avios, including all taxes, fees and charges, to a host of popular European destinations like Paris, Nice and Amsterdam to name a few, so there is plenty of choice for everyone.”

Lisa Harris, Customer Director at Avios, added: “It’s easy to collect Avios, not only through British Airways flights, hotel bookings and car hire, but also on day-to-day shopping via the British Airways Avios eStore where you will discover over 800 plus retail partners including some or your high street favourites. With so many easy ways to collect, that next travel adventure really is within touching distance.

Flyers can book through British Airways’ app or website via the Reward Flight Saver page.

Travellers simply need to be a member of the Executive Club, which they can sign up for without even taking a flight: ba.com/executiveclub.

Executive Club members can easily check where redemption seats are available across British Airways’ network via the airline’s app and website. On every short-haul flight there are a minimum of six redemption seats available, including two in Club Europe.