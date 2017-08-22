Welcome Michael DeAngelo, Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, Michael is responsible for all aspects of HR and Organizational Development at Mozilla Corporation with an overall focus on ensuring we’re building and growing a resilient, high impact global organization as a foundation for our next decade of growth and impact.

Michael brings two decades of experience leading people teams at Pinterest, Google and Pepsico. Earlier in his career Michael held a number of HR roles in Organization Development, Compensation, and People Operations at Microsoft, Merck and AlliedSignal.

At Pinterest, Michael built out the majority of the HR function. One of the most important teams was the Diversity and Inclusion function which is recognized as one of the best in the industry. Two of his proudest moments there were being the first company ever to set public diversity goals. and growing new hires from under-represented backgrounds from 1% to 9% in one year.

Michael brings a global perspective from his tenure at Google, where for four years he led HR for the Europe/Middle East/Africa region based in Zurich, Switzerland. At Google he also led the HR team supporting 10,000 employees for Search, Android, Chrome, and Google+. Prior to Google, Michael was Vice President of HR at Pepsico leading all people functions for the Quaker Foods global P&L.

“Having spent so much of my career in technology, I have long been an admirer of Mozilla and the important contributions it has made to keeping the Internet open and accessible to all. This is an exciting time for Mozilla as we’re about to deliver a completely revitalized Firefox, we’re ramping investments in new emerging technologies and we’re making important strides in fighting for a healthier Internet platform for all. I am excited to come on board and support the continued development and growth of the organization’s talent and capabilities to help us reach our goals.”

Michael will be based in the Bay Area and will work primarily out of our San Francisco office.