Featured Author Event: Alex Gilvarry

Alex Gilvarry will discuss and sign copies of his second novel EASTMAN WAS HERE (Viking). Following his widely acclaimed debut, FROM THE MEMOIRS OF A NON-ENEMY COMBATANT, the author employs the same thoughtful, yet dark sense of humor in this new novel.

The year is 1973, and Alan Eastman, a public intellectual, accidental cultural critic, washed-up war journalist, husband, and philanderer; finds himself alone on the floor of his study in an existential crisis. In the depths of despair, he receives an unexpected and unwelcome phone call from his old rival dating back to his days on the Harvard literary journal, offering him the chance to go to Vietnam to write the definitive account of the end of America’s longest war. This ambitious new novel captures a man’s search for meaning in the face of advancing age, fading love, and a rapidly-changing world.

EASTMAN WAS HERE is one of The Millions’ Most Anticipated Books of the Second Half of 2017 and BuzzFeed’s Exciting New Books You Need To Read This Summer.

Gilvarry is the winner of the Hornblower Award for a First Book and Best New Voice 2012 by Bookspan, and selected by the New York Times as an Editor’s Choice. He is a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 honoree and has received fellowships from the Harry Ransom Center and the Norman Mailer Center. He is also a professor at Monmouth University where he teaches fiction.