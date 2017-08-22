Wolters Kluwer Wins Six Clarion Awards

The Clarion Awards were created in 1972 by The Association for Women in Communications. The awards honor excellence in 100 categories for all types of media companies, from large companies to nonprofit associations.

The awards include:

American Journal of Nursing

Magazine Feature Article, External Publication – Circulation of 100,000 or Less: Napping on the Night Shift: A Two-Hospital Implementation Project

Magazine Regular/Editorial Opinion Column – Circulation of 100,000 or Less: AJN Editorials

Best Overall External Magazine – Circulation of 100,000 or Less: September 2016 and October 2016 issue

Emergency Medicine News

Educational, Informational or Training Video Production/15 Minutes or Less

Neurology Now, (published on behalf of the American Academy of Neurology)

Magazine Feature Article, External Publication – Circulation Between 100,000 and 500,000: Neurology Now: Open Notes

Nursing Management

Magazine Series or Special Section, External Publication – Circulation of 100,000 or Less: The Mindful Nurse Leader: Improving Processes and Outcomes; Restoring Joy to Nursing

Click here for the entire list of the Clarion Award winners.

