Honda CR-V Named "2017 Best New Car for Teens" by U.S. News & World Report

With a primary focus on safety, U.S. News & World Report awarded the 2017 Honda CR-V as the 2017 Best New Car for Teens in the SUV and Crossover category with MSRPs from $25,000 to $30,000.

The all-new 2017 CR-V includes many passive and active safety features such as the available Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies. Honda Sensing® includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow.