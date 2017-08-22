Samsung’s Bixby Voice Capabilities Now Available in Over 200 Countries Globally

Samsung Electronics today announced that Bixby’s voice capabilities have expanded to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, allowing millions of consumers to experience a smarter way to interact with their phones. In addition to South Korea and the United States, consumers in countries across the world, including the U.K., Australia, Canada and South Africa, will be able to utilize the intelligent interface to help them get things done faster and easier.

Currently available in U.S. English and Korean[1], Bixby brings enhanced smartphone productivity and personalization through Quick Commands, a feature that allows you to easily create a custom voice command to use in place of a sequence of one or more commands. For example, you can use the command “good night” as a shortcut for “Turn on Do-not-disturb mode, set an alarm for 6:00 AM and turn on blue light filter.”

Bixby also understands the way you actually speak, ask questions and make requests. For example, if you take a photo and then tell Bixby to “send the picture just taken to Mom,” Bixby understand cross-application commands and will know which photo you are referring to and will text it to your mom. This natural language understanding makes interacting with your smartphone easier and more intuitive. With its iterative deep learning technology, Bixby will improve over time to recognize your personal preferences and ways of speaking.

Bixby is unique in that it is an intelligent interface, rather than a standalone app. When an application becomes Bixby-enabled, Bixby will support almost every task that the application is capable of performing using voice, touch or text. Bixby’s deep integration is also built into the smartphone settings so that you can change phone options– such as setting the screen timeout or showing all notifications– without interrupting what you are currently doing.

“Now millions of customers worldwide have access to a new and intelligent way of interacting with their phone,” said Injong Rhee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Software and Services of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “The expansion of Bixby’s voice capabilities is an initial step in the continued rollout of Bixby functionality. In the future, Bixby will have the learning power to offer more intelligent and personalized interactions and seamless connections across more devices.”

Samsung plans to continue expanding Bixby’s voice capabilities to additional countries, languages, devices, features and third-party applications. By further enhancing its mobile experience and solutions offerings, even more users can interact with their device and manage their apps and services more seamlessly and instinctively.

Starting today, Galaxy S8 and S8+[2] users can enable Bixby’s voice capabilities by pressing the Bixby button to begin onboarding. You can now activate Bixby by holding the dedicated button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ phones, or by simply saying, “Hi, Bixby.”

For more information on how to get more done with your day with Bixby, please visit: https://news.samsung.com/global/how-to-get-more-done-in-your-day-with-bixby

[1]Voice command recognizes English (US) and Korean. Not all accents, dialects and expressions recognized. Service ability may vary by country or carrier. Natural language understanding allows Bixby to continuously improve its ability to interpret regional dialects. But, since Bixby learns more frequently used command terms more quickly, it will take more time for Bixby to fully understand regional dialects that are used less frequently.

[2]Bixby is currently available on select devices, including the Galaxy S8 and S8+.