EXCLUSIVE: National Geographic Captures One of The First Images of the Solar Eclipse from Plane Above the Pacific Ocean

National Geographic captured one of the first images of the “Great American Eclipse” before it crossed the U.S. by partnering with Airbnb. Early morning, one winner and guest of Airbnb’s Night At Solar Eclipse contest boarded a private jet and headed for the Oregon coastline to capture one of the first glimpses of the total solar eclipse.

About the Image

This photo is one of the first glimpses of the eclipse captured by National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi. As part of a unique opportunity offered by Airbnb and National Geographic, Babak and two Airbnb guests rose before dawn to board a private jet that flew over the Oregon coastline to be among some of the first to witness the eclipse.

