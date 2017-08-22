China’s Educational Reforms Open More Doors for Children’s Books Publishers at the BIBF

The publishing industry is looking at BIBF as the prime real estate for the book-hunting season. Event organizers confirm that out of last year’s 2,407 exhibitors, over two hundred of them were new. They expect to surpass those figures this year, specifically the number of contracts signed, which totaled to 5,018. BIBF, now on its twenty-fourth year, is steadily rising as one of the superpowers of the rights trade platforms.

Children’s book has taken over the publishing landscape of China. The high production of reading materials for the young audience started rising since the implementation of the 2020 educational reforms back in 2000. A report by Beijing-based retail tracking service called OpenBook confirmed that close to a quarter (23 percent) of China’s retail book sales last year—estimated at $10 billion earnings—came from the children’s book genre.

As the book market continues to heat up in China, private and state-controlled entities have taken calculated business measures to respond to the demand, starting from a conservative number of twenty publishers—focused on printing and distributing children’s book in 2003—to more than five hundred publishing companies to date. More expansion is expected in the coming years.

On a larger scale, the growth has resonated across publishing professionals, attracting widespread global participation in this year’s Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF). The publishing industry is looking at BIBF as the prime real estate for the book-hunting season. Event organizers confirm that out of last year’s 2,407 exhibitors, over two hundred of them were new. They expect to surpass those figures this year, specifically the number of contracts signed, which totaled to 5,018. BIBF, now on its twenty-fourth year, is steadily rising as one of the superpowers of the rights trade platforms.

Exhibitors this year include Chinese and international publishers, importing companies, printing companies, distributors, online retailers, digital solutions, educational institutions, and literary agencies. Event participants are expected to meet editors, librarians, rights buyers and sellers, translators, booksellers, authors, and representatives from the media and press.

LitFire Publishing, the only self-publishing company based in Atlanta, Georgia, will take the spotlight at booth E1 K08, featuring over twenty unique book titles. Book genres include children’s books, biographies, fiction, and educational references. Make sure to visit their booth and learn how you can secure copyrights and translation rights. They will also be giving away free tote bags, discount coupons, WayFairer magazine copies, and other surprises. Learn more about LitFire Publishing at www.litfirepublishing.com.





About LitFire Publishing

From black-and-white, full-color, and digital publishing to distribution and marketing, LitFire offers solutions to your every self-publishing service need. The company’s team of professionals can produce a high-quality book based on your chosen digital or printed format.