Competition for Top Bonuses is Fierce during Jackpot Capital’s $280,000 Picnic Hunters Bonus Event

“We recently increased the maximum weekly bonus in contests like this to $800 each,” said casino manager Oliver Smith. “Competition amongst players for the top bonuses has really heated up since then!”

This summer, Jackpot Capital Casino players are competing with each other for $280,000 in Picnic Hunter casino bonuses. They’re discovering picnic baskets filled with goodies as they visit America’s favorite National Parks. Exploring the Rocky Mountains, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, 300 players are winning weekly bonuses up to $800 each.



Jackpot Capital Casino players earn frequent player points when they play any of the hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming that the popular casino offers. They’re listed on a scoreboard according to their points ranking and every week the top 300 players get $30,000 in bonuses.



“We recently increased the maximum weekly bonus in contests like this to $800 each,” said casino manager Oliver Smith. “Competition amongst players for the top bonuses has really heated up since then!”



Frequent players win top bonuses, but anyone can win random draws every Friday for another $5000 in random weekly bonus draws.

The Picnic Hunters casino bonus event continues until October 1, 2017. Contest details and current points scoreboard rankings are available at https://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/picnichunters.

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming (RTG). The glittering new Gemtopia slot with its two free spins bonus features arrived just yesterday.



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube