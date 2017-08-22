Settlement Advocates Sponsors Event Benefiting Foundation for Prader-Willi Research

“The Chantilly Men’s Doubles Invitational was an outstanding event, helping raise money for the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. It was very rewarding to participate with such great individuals, all working together to help raise money for such a worthy cause” - Paul Burgin, Men’s doubles finalist

This past weekend was The 2017 Men’s Doubles Invitational, which took place at the Chantilly National Golf and Country club to benefit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. Settlement Advocates was a proud pro-am sponsor of the event, donating $350 to the foundation and promoting awareness for research to cure the genetic disorder.

Settlement Advocates prides itself on its commitment to demonstrating ethics and values not only in their line of work but also outside of the office. The company has demonstrated a tremendous effort to give back to the community and provide their own clients with transparent, reliable service. The firm assists structured settlement and annuity recipients in their time in need.

Through its commitment to zero harassing marketing, Settlement Advocates relies on its valuable relationships with settlement planners and plaintiff attorneys for clients in need of restructuring their future payments. Together, the planners, annuitants, and advocates formulate a plan that is in the best interest of the client and will prevent the need of ever needing to sell future payments again.

Learn more about the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research here.