Drawbridge Bolsters Cross-Device Native Advertising Capabilities for its Platform Clients

Drawbridge, the leading identity management company, today advanced the capabilities of its award-winning Cross-Device Platform by adding device-agnostic native advertising capabilities, powered by TripleLift, a leading programmatic native platform. Drawbridge’s native ad offering encompasses display, video, and mobile web and app environments.

“Native makes up more than half of all digital display spend according to eMarketer, and the numbers for mobile are even higher, with both seeing double-digit growth, even outside of the social platforms,” said Drawbridge Head of Supply Acquisition, Mark Granger. “Clearly this is a format that our brand and agency customers are accustomed to and are focusing on, and their needs drive our strategy.”

“Pairing Drawbridge’s leading cross-device intelligence with our native-mobile expertise brings a strong offering to brands and agencies looking to stand out with unique campaigns and creatives,” said Katie Glass, Vice President of Partnerships at TripleLift. “Our exchange echoes the growth in native mobile demand, as more than 60% of our supply is now mobile-enabled. This partnership goes hand in hand with our growing monthly ad requests in mobile, allowing Drawbridge’s cross-device capability to help brands reach consumers everywhere, on any device in a more compelling format.”

The Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform is a one-stop destination for marketers to buy media, reach consumers, and measure success across devices, and was recently recognized with a Digital Trading Award from The Drum for Best Audience Measurement Platform, and a Digiday Signal Award for the Best Display and Programmatic Advertising Platform. Other recent highlights include:

Receiving Publicis Groupe’s Verified certification.

Integrating with interactive video platform Viewbix to enhance high-impact creative capabilities.

Working with video advertising marketplace Teads for premium outstream programmatic video inventory.

Partnering with mobile shopping app Ibotta for the industry’s first SKU-level purchase-based attribution solution and targeting segments.

Adding CRM data onboarding capabilities with individual-based data onboarding company Throtle.

Bringing in unique app-based data segments from mobile audience platform PushSpring.

For more information on the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform, visit www.drawbridge.com/c/platform.

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

TripleLift is the industry’s leading programmatic native advertising platform. The company’s technology allows brands to amplify their content through in-feed native ads that match the unique look and feel of thousands of publishers. Publishers leverage TripleLift’s technology to create a new revenue stream through monetizing their in-feed inventory. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.

