Riverside Apartment Complex Damaged by Fire Remains Vacant as Neighbors Worry about Asbestos

In July, The Press-Enterprise published an article about a large apartment complex that was damaged by fire and has sat vacant for years in downtown Riverside, California. The report described residents’ frustrations with the eyesore and concerns many have due to the likely presence of asbestos in the structure. The owners claim that action will be taken soon on the property that was built in 1968.

Buildings that have outlived their useful lives or have been severely damaged are routinely torn down to make way for new developments in California’s pricey real estate market. In fact, thousands of buildings across the state are torn down annually. These actions result in tons of demolition waste. Fortunately, much of this waste is inert or nonhazardous, but other debris may contain hazardous materials that could be regulated by the state and federal government. This waste, and the demolition process itself, can in some circumstances create exposure concerns for the project workers and nearby residents. Depending on the scope and type of project, respirable dusts from these materials can spread throughout the project area and even onto neighboring properties.

“Buildings being partially or completely torn down could contain everything from asbestos and lead to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and mercury, to name just some of the hazardous materials that are frequently found in these structures,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “To protect workers, nearby residents, and to help keep construction companies in regulatory compliance during demolition projects, LA Testing provides sampling supplies, analytical services and air monitoring instrumentation. In addition, we offer a comprehensive selection of respirators and other personal protective equipment to help mitigate exposure risks.”

