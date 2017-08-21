Danish Crown and Tulip to move under one roof

Since its founding in 1990, Danish Crown has become one of Denmark’s largest companies. As a result, the group has outgrown both Danish Crown’s offices in Randers and the offices of its subsidiary, Tulip Food Company in Sdr. Borup just outside of Randers. Plans to combine the two companies at one single location are therefore now being accelerated.

- In my view, this will provide a unique opportunity to create one of the most exciting and innovative workplaces in East Jutland. The idea has evolved from our 4WD strategy, which clearly defines the objective of acting as one single company across the group. With a new joint head office for Danish Crown and Tulip, we will take a major step in the right direction, and at the same time, it will enable us to get more out of our resources for the benefit of our owners, says Preben Sunke, CFO and member of the Executive Board at Danish Crown.

The group plans to keep Tulip’s office building and to connect it to the former sausage factory on the neighbouring premises, which will undergo the necessary renovations to match its new role.

When driving south on the E45 motorway, the new head office will be visible from the road, and it will be the workplace for approximately. 650 employees who are currently working at three different locations in Randers.

- The new head office is also a great opportunity to give people a taste of who we are. Employees, owners and guests will be able to see where we come from and what our DNA is, and inside the building we intend to install an innovation kitchen and a masterchef kitchen with maturing facilities for beef and hams. The plans also include an exhibition about the history of Danish Crown, says Preben Sunke.

Food being the company’s core business is also evident from the plans to build a butcher’s shop, in which the employees can shop a selection of the company’s own products.

- We are in the process of transforming Danish Crown from a production-driven to a consumer-led company. By bringing together the head offices of Danish Crown and Tulip, we will move closer to the consumer in terms of product development as well as cooking, says Preben Sunke.

When finished, the new head office will boast approx. 23,000 square meters. Financially, the project is expected to be able to pay itself by means of synergy effects, eliminating lost time in connection with transport between the three current locations and in-house meetings rather than booking meeting facilities elsewhere in the area.

The project is still in its initial phase, and a final decision is yet to be made. At its most recent meeting, the Board of Directors approved the plans to look further into the possibilities. If the Board of Directors approves the final project, employees are expected to be able to move at the beginning of 2020.

The Danish Crown group is a global meat processing company and among the largest in its field.

The group is the World’s largest pork exporter and Europe’s largest pork processor. Danish Crown is Europe’s largest meat processing company and Danish Crown Beef is a significant player in the European beef market.