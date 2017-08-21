Canon announces the grant of a preliminary injunction for patent infringement in Germany against Printperfect Ltd.

Canon announced today that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Printperfect Ltd., trading as “Perfect Print,” as well as against its managing directors. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon’s European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction enjoins Printperfect Ltd. from offering and distributing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member, e.g. via amazon.de under the ASINs (=Amazon Standard Identification Number) B01NASKWVM and 5452009043. The mentioned cartridges can replace the cartridge models HP CF226X and HP CF287A compatible with HP laser beam printers.

In the meantime, Printperfect Ltd. and its managing directors have accepted the preliminary injunction as final and binding.