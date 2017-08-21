Alternatives for the midsize category: Audi A4 and A5 now available to order as g-tron

Audi is offering its customers two sustainable alternatives in the midsize category: the new A4 Avant g-tron and the new A5 Sportback g-tron. Both models are powered by a bivalent 2.0 TFSI engine developing 170 hp. Like the A3 Sportback g-tron that is already on the market, they can run on a choice of the climate-friendly fuel Audi e-gas, conventional CNG (compressed natural gas) or gasoline. Customers can now order both models from dealers.

A4 Avant g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.4 - 3.8*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.5 - 5.5*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 117 - 102*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 147 - 126*

A5 Sportback g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.2 - 3.8*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.3 - 5.6*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 114 - 102*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 143 - 126*

A3 Sportback g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 3.6 - 3.3*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.5 - 5.1 *; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 98 - 89*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 128 - 117*

Sporty, climate-friendly and economical – the new Audi A4 Avant g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron meet all those requirements. At the same time they offer an impressive degree of everyday usability. They have a range of 950 kilometers (590.3 mi), of which up to 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) can be covered in the CNG mode. The price for the A4 Avant g-tron is EUR 40,300 in Germany. The A5 Sportback g-tron starts at EUR 40,800. Audi is presenting its g-trontechnology at the IAA in Frankfurt in September.

A 2.0 TFSI engine powers both the A4 Avant g-tron and the A5 Sportback g-tron. It develops 125 kW (170 hp) and achieves torque of 270 Nm (199.1 lb-ft). The newly developed engine is based on the gasoline-powered 2.0 TFSI with innovative combustion principle.

It is highly economical: Over the standard cycle the A4 Avant g-tron with S tronic uses just 3.8 kilograms of gas per 100 kilometers, with CO 2 emissions of 102 grams per kilometer (164.2 g/mi) (in gasoline mode: 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers (42.8 US mpg) and 126 grams of CO 2 per kilometer (202.8 g/mi)). The figures for the A5 Sportback g-tron with S tronic are almost as good: In the gas mode, it too manages on just 3.8 kilograms per 100 kilometers, and achieves CO 2 emissions of 102 grams per kilometer (164.2 g/mi). In gasoline mode, these figures are 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers (42.0 US mpg) and 126 grams of CO 2 per kilometer (202.8 g/mi).

The drive unit’s high efficiency means low costs of ownership: Fuel costs compared with an equivalent gasoline engine are much lower, at around four euros per 100 kilometers (62.1 mi) (Germany, as at: August 2017). The lower CO 2 emissions also mean owners pay less in motor vehicle tax. In addition to being very economical to run, the new g-tron models have an extremely clean combustion process. But this does not make them any less fun to drive. In conjunction with the manual six-speed transmission, the A5 Sportback g-tron accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in just 8.5 seconds (A4 Avant g-tron: 8.5 seconds). Its top speed is 226 km/h (140.4 mph) (A4 Avant g-tron: 223 km/h (138.6 mph)).

Thanks to their bivalent design, the g-tron models can cover up to 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) on natural gas in the NEDC cycle. When the pressure in the tank falls below 10 bar with about 0.6 kilogram (1.3 lb) of gas remaining, the engine management automatically switches to gasoline operation. This makes an extra range of more than 450 kilometers (279.6 mi) available. The high-strength, safe gas tanks made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) and glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) are located beneath the rearward structure. They store 19 kilograms (41.9 lb) of gas at a pressure of 200 bar. Both models have a full-size luggage compartment: There is 415 liters (14.7 cu ft) of luggage capacity in the A4 Avant g-tron, and 390 liters (13.8 cu ft) in the A5 Sportback g-tron.