Samsung Electronics to Launch World’s Largest QLED Gaming Monitor at Gamescom 2017

Samsung Electronics announced it will “up the game” at Gamescom 2017 with the launch of the Samsung CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor, the world’s largest gaming monitor that delivers an IMAX-style cinematic viewing experience. Gamescom 2017 is the largest annual gathering of computer and video game industry’s media, developers, retailers and companies serving the gaming market, taking place August 22-26 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

Gamescom attendees can experience the CHG90 at Samsung booth (hall 10.1, booth B080, A081) as well as EA Games (hall 6.1, booth C-060), Bluehole (hall 9.1, booth B-051), Ubisoft (hall 6.1, booths C-030, B-030, B-021 and B-020) and Xbox booths (hall 8.1, booth C-070).

“Gamers can have a more immersive and realistic experience with the new CHG90 monitor,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is the latest in our series of innovative gaming monitors designed to delight users and give them an edge over competitors while also increasing their comfort.”

The Samsung CHG90 is the 49-inch super ultra-wide 32:9 HDR (High Dynamic Range) gaming monitor. The monitor has a 3840 x 1080 resolution and an 1800R curvature to immerse users in gameplay. It provides a seamless gaming experience, larger field of view and greater depth perception versus other gaming monitors in the market today. An over-sized screen enables peak performance throughout gameplay while the 32:9 aspect ratio allows gamers to see game scenes in their entirety.

A key feature of the CHG90 is the rapid 144Hz screen refresh rate, which provides flawless and smooth action scenes that can be adjusted to 60Hz/120Hz when needed. Other features include a 1ms (MPRT) response time, more realistic and lifelike colors with Quantum dot and HDR technology, and a game mode option.

Equivalent to two 27-inch 16:9 monitors side by side, the 32:9 super ultra-wide screen also provides ultimate multitasking flexibility. Gamers no longer have to worry about multi-monitor set-ups: with no bezels impeding the view and a single power cable for minimal clutter, gamers can multitask seamlessly. In addition, the Easy Setting Box enables gamers to partition the screen or display multiple screens of different sizes with just one click, and the Picture-by-Picture functionality allows them to connect and view input sources without degrading the original image quality.

The CHG90 also boasts an appealing design. It features a matte black body on top of a circle stand – a minimalist design that eliminates distractions, allowing gamers to be fully immersed in the game. The monitor features a hinge with a superlative ergonomic design, height adjustments, swivel, tilt and VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) mounting. The CHG90 supports two HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) ports, DisplayPort and audio out connectivity options.

The CHG90 will be available throughout Europe, including Germany, following Gamescom 2017. In addition, attendees of IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) 2017 in Berlin (September 1-6, 2017) can also experience the CHG90 at the City Cube Berlin.