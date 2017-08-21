Samsung Unveils All-New Cordless Vacuum POWERstick PRO™ at IFA 2017

Samsung Electronics today announced the release of the all-new cordless vacuum cleaner, the POWERstick PRO™, which will be unveiled at IFA 2017. The POWERstick PRO™ boasts the industry-leading suction power and establishes a new paradigm for cordless vacuum technology, resolving many of the challenges consumers experience as they vacuum their homes.

“The POWERstick PRO™ is a true game-changer in cleaning technology,” said B.S. Suh, Executive Vice President of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With its impressive suction power and ergonomic design for easy maneuvering, this new vacuum cleaner provides the ultimate solution for complete cleaning. We’re incredibly excited for consumers to experience a new level of cleaning and remain committed to providing innovation based on consumer needs.”

Powered by Samsung’s Digital Inverter Motor which spins faster than a tornado*, the POWERstick PRO™ is built for high performance. With 150W of power, it has the industry-leading suction power**, guaranteeing thorough cleaning efficiency on all floor types. And unlike brushes on conventional vacuums, the Dual Action Brush of the POWERstick PRO™ consists of two brushes, each with a separate drum, to pick up dirt better. It spins at 5000rpm, moving in opposite directions to capture both fine dust and large particles in the center and creating a strong grip to remove dirt effectively. Consumers no longer need to vacuum repeatedly in the same area: one sweep is enough.

POWERstick PRO™ also packs a powerful charge, running on a 32.4V lithium-ion removable power pack that offers up to 40 minutes of battery life, enough to clean most homes. It can be quickly swapped for a replacement and used for 5 years with same level of power.

The POWERstick PRO™ takes the cleaning experience to the next level by maximizing aesthetic appeal and convenience. The patented ergonomic Flex Handle folds up to 50° with a click of a button, letting users reach under low furniture with ease. The ergonomics of the handle have also been cleverly aligned, so it is light and minimizes strain on wrists, muscles and back.

The POWERstick PRO™ further amplifies convenience with hassle-free maintenance and strong hygienic features. The EZClean Dustbin empties with one quick pull of the lever so contents can be disposed with minimal effort, and the entire dustbin structure can be detached and washed with water. The EZClean Brush also detaches easily. As it is pulled out from the base, it uses friction to dislodge dust and even hair tangles without getting hands dirty. The POWERstick PRO™ also boasts HEPA Filtration to ensure that 99.9% of the dust collected stays in the canister, ensuring cleaner air free from allergens.

Lastly, the POWERstick PRO™ completes the ultimate cleaning solution with 5 additional tools. The Deep Clean Brush gets tiny dirt or hair out of carpets, while the Mini Motorized Tool allows users to clean the dust and allergens on bed sheets, mattresses and fabric furniture effectively and hygienically. The Extension Crevice Tool removes dirt from deep crevices in sofas and high areas like ceiling corners with ease. The Combination Tool enable users to pick up dirt on a wide range of surfaces, from table tops to window frames, and the Flexible Tool bends at an angle to pick up dust in hard-to-reach places like the top of the refrigerator.

*Based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

**Compared with other cordless vacuum cleaners.