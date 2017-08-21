Indoor Environmental Testing to Prevent the Spread of Fungal Diseases in Puerto Rico

Last week was the first annual observance initiated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Fungal Disease Awareness Week. The week of recognition is meant to heighten awareness of fungal diseases, many of which can cause severe illnesses or even death.



The CDC reports, “Increased awareness about fungal diseases is one of the most important ways we can improve early recognition and reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment. A key clue to when a sick person may have a fungal infection is that he or she is being treated with medications for other types of infection but does not get better.” The agency goes on to report that fungal diseases are an increasing problem, although their exact prevalence is a challenge to quantify. Antifungal resistance is also a significant and growing public health problem that often leads to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs and more fatalities.



“In their campaign to spread information about Fungal Disease Awareness Week, the CDC specifically mentions fungal infections caused by some types of Aspergillus,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Aspergillus is not only a common outdoor mold, it is also frequently found indoors at elevated levels if there has been water damage, moisture issues or elevated humidity in a home or building. High concentrations of several Aspergillus species in any indoor environment is a concern, but this is especially true in health care settings where people are likely to have weakened or suppressed immune systems.”



Fortunately, indoor environmental testing can help identify if microbial contaminants are present indoors and at what concentrations. Both air and surface testing can be instrumental in preventing microbial infections due to environmental pathogens by identifying their presence before people become sick. If an outbreak has already occurred, testing can help to locate the pathogen source to stop the outbreak.



In Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean, Zimmetry Environmental has teams of indoor environmental, building science and microbial pathogen experts that provide testing and consulting services to healthcare providers, facility managers, property owners and tenants. They have also sponsored a video about aspergillosis and moldy indoor environments that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/z9rpI15Enao



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their microbial pathogen, indoor air quality, environmental, and compliance testing and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals, and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality (IAQ), asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs, and general environmental consulting services.

