Help to Beat the Holiday Blues

British Airways is helping customers beat the post summer holiday blues with week-long half board winter snow packages for under £600, including direct flights from Manchester.

To celebrate the launch of the new flights from Manchester to Salzburg in Austria and Chambery in France, gateways to some of Europe’s top ski resorts, British Airways Holidays has unveiled some excellent package deals available to book until August 31.

The new flights will operate every Saturday from December through to April and with generous free cabin baggage, customers can use their checked-in baggage allowance to take a ski or snowboard bag.

British Airways Holidays is offering seven nights at the 3* Hotel St. Hubertushof, Salzburg from £539 per person, travelling January 6 - January 27. Includes return Euro Traveller flights from Manchester and accommodation with half board. For reservations visit ba.com/salzburg https://www.britishairways.com/en-gb/destinations/salzburg/salzburg-holidays or call 0344 493 0125.

Seven nights at the 3* Les Granges du Soleil, Chambery from £619 per person, travelling January 6 - February 3. includes return Euro Traveller flights from Manchester and accommodation with breakfast. Book by August 31. For reservations visit ba.com/chambery https://www.britishairways.com/en-gb/destinations/chambery or call 0344 493 0125.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ general manager customer and commercial, said: “With the launch of the new flights from Manchester our customers have an excellent opportunity to book a very affordable winter break in two of Europe’s most popular winter snow destinations.”

All flights will operate on modern Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with spacious cabins and two abreast seating so every customer can have an aisle or window seat.

Notes: