Killeen Locksmith Pros Reports That New Services Are Now Available For A Complete Range Of Biometric Lock Options

Local company, Killeen Locksmith Pros recently announced that the company has expanded their service options and are now offering a widerer variety of biometric lock services for both residential and commercial properties throughout Killeen, Texas and surrounding area. The goal of this expansion is to continue to provide locksmith services that keep up with advancing technologies.

Company insiders noted that additional training has been provided and technicians are now skilled in the installation, replacement, maintenance, and repair of the latest biometric lock systems, as well as performing many other types of lock services.

Different options for biometric locks now include high-tech locks that use voice and facial recognition software, retinal scanning, and fingerprint scanning technology. And customers have the option to pair new biometric locks together with traditional locks for added security.

According to company management; “After months of finding the most qualified technicians, we are thrilled to announce that our enhanced biometric lock services are now available 24-hours a day for all of our customers in Killeen. And, we look forward to continuing to keep up with new lock technologies in the future by providing ongoing training for our team and outfitting them with the latest tools and equipment. New technologies are coming out every day and we are here to be at the forefront of these new lock systems.”

About the company: Killeen Locksmith Pros is a 24-hour mobile company that provides licensed assistance for residential, commercial, automotive, and emergency locksmith services. More information is available at the company website: http://killeentxlocksmith.com/