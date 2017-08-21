Red Cross and Military Family Advisory Network Announce Partnership to Provide Military Families with Financial Literacy Tools

The American Red Cross and the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) are teaming-up to make MilCents, a self-guided, online financial education program available to more military families.

MilCents is available as a referral resource to military families receiving assistance through the Red Cross Hero Care Network to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to financial emergencies. “Last year the Red Cross assisted 167,000 military families with emergency assistance, many of which were seeking financial assistance,” said Koby Langley, senior vice president, Service to the Armed Forces at the Red Cross. “Managing personal and family finances can be a challenging task, and that’s why we are excited to partner with MFAN to help military families prepare for life’s financial uncertainties and bounce back more quickly.”

The Red Cross works in conjunction with the military aid societies to help military members and their families who find themselves needing emergency financial assistance. With this financial readiness tool, the Red Cross will be able to refer struggling military families to MFAN to secure the training and guidance provided through MilCents.

“MilCents uses social learning to emphasize critical skills development related to financial preparedness and resilience, such as budgeting, credit, debt, savings, planning for retirement and identity protection,” said Shannon Razsadin, Executive Director of MFAN. “Since launching, military families have accessed MilCents more than 24,000 times, and through collaborative efforts — like this partnership with the Red Cross — that number will only grow.”

To learn more about Red Cross Hero Care Network go to RedCross.org/HeroCareNetwork.

About Military Family Advisory Network

MFAN is a 501(c)(3) that works to build a community of military and veteran families at home and abroad who are well-informed about — and use — resources designed to serve them; equipped with tools for success; connected to leaders who serve the military family community; and embraced by the general public. For more information, please visit us at militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.