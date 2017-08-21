CBC Sports Becomes Exclusive Canadian Media Partner Of The 2017 Summer Universiade

Team Canada Website: http://en.usports.ca/universiade/summer/2017/index

CBC Sports will be the exclusive Canadian media partner of U SPORTS for the 29th International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer Games, set for August 19 to 30 in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei. CBC Sports will live-stream over 175 hours of competition, bringing extensive coverage of the next generation of Canadian high-performance athletes as they compete in the world’s second-largest multi-sport event.

“We are proud to work with U SPORTS to offer exclusive live coverage of the 29th Summer Universiade and to follow the performances of Canadian athletes competing in Taipei this month" said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports, and general manager, Olympics. “Through our coverage of high-performance sport, we strive to ensure that our audiences know the athletes representing them before they reach the top of the podium and events such as the Summer Universiade offer the opportunity to see up-and-coming Canadian athletes, as well as experienced Olympians.”

CBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2017 Summer Universiade begins Friday, August 18 with men’s artistic gymnastics at 10 p.m. ET (10 a.m. local time), and continues Saturday, August 19 with the Opening Ceremony, live from Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local). CBC Sports will also stream two highlight shows, at 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET daily throughout the Games.

Live-streaming coverage will be available online at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. The full live-streaming schedule is available at cbcsports.ca. CBC Sports is Canada’s best source for coverage of and news from the world of high-performance sport year-round.

Team Canada’s delegation totals 387, including 275 athletes, 79 staff and 33 medical personnel, competing in 16 sports.

Canada won eight medals at the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea – two gold (Kylie Masse, Swimming; Carol-Ann Ware and Celina Toth, Diving) four silver (women’s water polo; women’s basketball; Benjamin Thorne and Gabriela Stafford, Athletics) and two bronze Cameron Mclean and Celina Toth, Diving; Brittany Crew, Athletics).

A year ago, 56 former Summer Universiade participants represented Canada at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Among the group, Masse – a student-athlete heading into her fourth year in 2017-18 at the University of Toronto – won a bronze medal at the Rio Games, and set a world record last month in 100-metre backstroke at the 2017 FINA world aquatics championships.

“We are pleased to partner with CBC Sports to bring Canadians live coverage of the 2017 Summer Universiade,” said Graham Brown, Chief Executive Officer of U SPORTS. “CBC Sports is an institution for Team Canada fans looking to follow our nation’s athletes, as they strive to reach the highest levels of amateur competition. We are looking forward to showcasing together the best of university sports in Canada on the world stage.”

About the 2017 Summer Universiade

The Summer Universiade is a biennial international multi-sport event open to competitors who are at least 17 and less than 28 years of age as of January 1 in the year of the Games. Participants must be full-time students at a post-secondary institution (university, college, CÉGEP) or have graduated from a post-secondary institution in the year preceding the event.

The 2017 Summer Universiade will feature 14 compulsory sports and seven optional sports. Compulsory sports: athletics, basketball, fencing, football (soccer), artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, diving, water polo, tennis, volleyball, judo, table tennis and taekwondo. Optional sports: archery, badminton, baseball, golf, roller sports, weightlifting and wushu.

