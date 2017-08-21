Discovery Partners With United Nations To Premiere Global Public Service Announcement In Support Of Un Goals To Promote Tolerance, End Poverty And Protect The Planet

Discovery Communications and the United Nations (UN) announced the global rollout of a public service announcement in support of the UN’s global campaigns to promote tolerance and the Sustainable Development Goals designed to reduce inequality, end poverty and protect the planet.

The global public service announcement, which was created by Discovery in close partnership with the UN, features UN Secretary General António Guterres encouraging viewers to engage in global causes and promote inclusivity. The video will begin airing across Discovery’s networks around the world in the coming weeks.

“At the core of Discovery’s DNA is a purpose driven company that has a 30 year commitment to promoting the values of inclusion, tolerance and diversity,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications. “From the earth emblazoned in our logo to the documentaries and causes we have supported, our company values are intertwined with the globe and its rich fabric of cultures and communities. There is no greater time than now to put our creative resources and global distribution network to work, and we proudly amplify the UN’s important message through this PSA; reminding our viewers of the power they have to make a difference for the future.”

“The Sustainable Development Goals are a blueprint for building a better world,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres. “By teaming up with committed partners such as Discovery, we can raise awareness of those Goals and make them a reality in people’s lives.”

To view the public service announcement, please click here. For additional information on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, visit: http://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/

About Discovery Communications:

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) satisfies curiosity and captivates superfans around the globe with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands including Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. Available in more than 220 countries and territories, Discovery’s programming reaches 3 billion cumulative viewers, who together consume 54 billion hours of Discovery content each year. Discovery’s offering extends beyond traditional TV to all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio and Discovery Kids Play; over-the-top streaming services such as Eurosport Player; digital-first and social video from Group Nine Media; and virtual reality storytelling through Discovery VR. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

About the United Nations:

As the world’s only truly universal global organization, the United Nations has become the foremost forum to address issues that transcend national boundaries and cannot be resolved by any one country acting alone. To its initial goals of safeguarding peace, protecting human rights, establishing the framework for international justice and promoting economic and social progress, in the seven decades since its creation the United Nations has added on new challenges, such as climate change, refugees and AIDS. While conflict resolution and peacekeeping continue to be among its most visible efforts, the UN, along with its specialized agencies, is also engaged in a wide array of activities to improve people’s lives around the world – from disaster relief, through education and advancement of women, to peaceful uses of atomic energy. It is currently made up of 193 Member States and its mission and work are guided by the purposes and principles contained in its founding Charter. For more information, please visit https://www.un.org/en/essential-un/.