Essential Phone now available for pre-order in Canada, only from TELUS

TELUS announced that Essential Phone is now available for pre-order at telus.com/essential. This new premium smartphone is the first product launch from Essential, the company recently created by Android co-founder, Andy Rubin. It will be available for purchase at TELUS locations across Canada and on telus.com in September, starting at $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan or $1050 outright.

Essential Phone is expertly crafted using titanium and ceramic, and features an edge-to-edge full display and dual camera system that eliminates any ‘camera bump’ in the industrial design. It also comes with top-of-the-line specs and 128GB of memory. Essential Phone is part of a modular ecosystem of accessories, including the world’s smallest 4K 360 camera. The Essential 360 Camera, coming soon to TELUS retailing at $270, simply clicks onto the phone to easily point, shoot and share.

“We’re very pleased to bring Essential Phone to Canadians including the unique Essential 360 Camera, all backed by Canada’s largest and fastest mobile network and amazing customer service,” said Robert Currie, Vice-President Mobile Devices at TELUS. “We take pride in carrying the latest smartphones and technology, ensuring that our customers have the greatest selection of products to suit their lifestyle.”

For complete details and pricing for Essential Phone at TELUS visit telus.com/essential. For more information on Essential Phone visit essential.com.