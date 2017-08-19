Engineer Reconciles Bible with Science to Explain Human Origins

It’s not usual for a man of science like Myron G. Heavin (he has a BS in Aeronautical Engineering and worked at the Boeing Company for fifty years) to develop interest in Scripture, and one particular field that occupies him is the origins of humans. While pursuing his MA in Theology at an evangelical Christian institution, Heavin was struck by Christian textbooks that totally ignored the Biblical viewpoint on creation. To fill the gap, he published “Human Origins and the Bible: A Bold New Theory Relating Genesis Human Origins to Science” (Redemption Press, 2016).



“Human Origins and the Bible” sums up Heavin’s thoughts into a question to ponder: The universe, particularly earth, speaks about God, so how can there be any inherent conflict? If God wrote the Bible and also created the Cosmos, then how can they disagree?



The former Boeing engineer takes a scientific approach to the study of human origins while holding forth on what the Scripture says about the matter. “Science simply cannot conflict with nature,” Heavin states: “As our creator God wrote the Bible. We use nature to help us understand Scripture.” “God wrote science and Scripture as two separate books and they should be read together,” he adds. “To disregard the literal reading of the Scripture is also to deny what we learn from studying His creation.”



Heavin claims “Human Origins and the Bible” is half Bible study and half a brief summary of current scientific discoveries and DNA research. He tackles the different views on creation and human origins, comparing their strengths and limitations. To present the Biblical viewpoint, he expands what the Scripture says in the book of Genesis.



Heavin’s “Human Origins and the Bible: A Bold New Theory Relating Genesis Human Origins to Science” aims to help believers reconcile their literal understanding of Genesis with the latest scientific research.



About the Author



Myron G. Heavin graduated from Purdue University with a BS in aeronautical engineering, and has a BA in biblical and theological studies from Talbot Theological Seminary, and is currently enrolled in Christian Apologetics MA studies at Biola University. After fifty years as an engineer for the Boeing Company, Heavin retired and continues teaching and leading seven different Bible studies. Heavin and his wife Sharyl, have been married over fifty years, have three grown children, and make their home in Lompoc, CA. He is also the author of “The Seventh Day: Can You Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?” (Xulon Press, 2012).