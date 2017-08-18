The Human Face of Homelessness in San Diego County

We’re throwing a party to show community appreciation to the leading local agencies that serve our 9,116 homeless neighbors, and publishing a book that humanizes this crisis of shelter

What: food, craft beer, boutique artisanal chocolate, soda, and coffee, food trucks, a silent auction, a book launch party, and a pledge drive for leading San Diego agencies that serve the homeless – participating vendors include:

Global Coffee Trading

New English Brewing Company

Valle de Guadalupe Wine Tours

Nibble Chocolates

Swell Soda

Karl Strauss Brewery

Where: 11585 Sorrento Valley Rd, corporate offices of Global Coffee Trading:

When: 3-6pm Wednesday October 18, 2017

Why: Right now in San Diego County, 9,116 homeless individuals live in the streets. With a 5% increase this past calendar year alone, our homelessness problem as a county truly is a snapshot of the times. Our city needs to cope with increasing factors that render people homeless because 77% of those 9,000 people became homeless while living in San Diego. Fortunately, we do have agencies that care, like the Regional Task Force On The Homeless, which provides these statistics by counting and tracking our homeless each year, and surveying 1,362 homeless individuals for their stories. Agencies that are actually doing something to acknowledge and provide resources for homeless people and volunteer opportunities for those who care about this civic issue often get lost behind political banter or government red tape.

This event recognizes a select few leading agencies whose impact in San Diego County is significant, but whose work often goes unnoticed by the public, the same way the homeless population also goes unnoticed.

This event is to raise wider community awareness for the human face of homelessness by showing appreciation for leading agencies that have served the San Diego homeless community for many years. It is also a fundraiser to complete the publication of our awareness book, “In Our Eyes, In Our Words” - which chronicles the stories and images of homeless people to further humanize the issue, and help San Diegans recognize fellow San Diegans who need their help.

Who: Several hundred supporters, fans, friends and well-connected community leaders, plus invited leaders from the following agencies:

PATH (People Assisting the Homeless)

Solutions for Change

Episcopal Community Services, Friend to Friend Homeless Outreach Program

Father Joe’s Villages

Veterans Village of San Diego

The Book: Jeff Horn, one of California’s leading fine artists, has produced a book of portraits of homeless people, drawn from life more than 20 years ago. Many of the drawings in the book include a written statement made by the homeless person who sat for the portrait. Through the generosity of Robert “Bullet Bob” Brady, San Diego Purple Heart Vietnam Era Veteran of the United States Navy and Homeless Project Coordinator for Vietnam Veterans of America, Jeff will gift autographed copies of the completed book to leaders of local agencies that serve the homeless as a way of showing appreciation for their effort. A full-size mock-up of the book, called “In Our Eyes, In Our Words – Portraits from the Edge of Society” will be available for viewing during the event. More information about this book follows below.

Contact

Bill Protzmann, Music Care Inc

1501 India St Ste 103-38

San Diego CA 92101

office 858.345.2427 / 800.785.8596

fax 800.997.2268

email Bill@MusicCare.net

“In Our Eyes In Our Words” – a premium art book about homelessnessConcept

In the 1990s, artist Jeff Horn of Orange County California got the opportunity to draw a number of homeless folks receiving services at a local agency. Over the course of several months, Jeff completed one hundred of these life drawings. Many of the people who sat for Jeff also provided a written statement to accompany the sketch.

Jeff attempted to publish the drawings and statements several times since their completion, including consideration by the Smithsonian Institution. The works remain unpublished until now, although a few of the original sketches have purchased by Jeff Horn collectors.

Jeff’s original intent for this work was to publish the sketches and statements as a half-folio size hardcover art book. (The original sketches are roughly nine by twelve inches and reproducing them faithfully and at full size is the preferred artistic realization for the project.) To accomplish this, Jeff collaborated with Bill Protzmann of Music Care Inc to guide the project through funding and production to publication. Together, Jeff and Bill have seen the project through to completion.

The purpose of the book is to reward significant contributors to the effort of “ending homelessness” in the California area, particularly San Diego County, but also recognizing the opportunity to raise a wider awareness state- and nationwide of the difficulties agencies that serve homeless people face, particularly in recognizing the humanity of the effort.

Costs

Producing one thousand high quality, signed and numbered art books is an endeavor of roughly $25,000 hard costs plus time. This excludes Jeff Horn’s time invested in the creation of the original works of art, and Bill Protzmann’s volunteer time over the last two years.

Graphic design and printing costs are the only expenditures required to bring the project to completion.

Sources and Uses of Funds

A private donor, who is a Purple Heart Veteran of the United States Navy, has agreed to help fund the project through to production of 1,000 copies. Because the purpose of the book is to present copies as gifts to the leadership of key agencies whose ultimate goal is to help end homelessness, there is downstream potential that the book could be used by those agencies as a donor premium. Representative San Diego agencies include:

PATH (People Assisting the Homeless)

Solutions for Change

Episcopal Community Services, Friend to Friend Homeless Outreach Program

Father Joe’s Villages

Veterans Village of San Diego

We anticipate that other additional agencies may want to use this book to reward their donor bases as well, and expect to provide their leadership with free copies to that end.



