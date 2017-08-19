What Is The Truth About Mail Order Brides? New Project Makes Academic Research on International Dating Accessible

The truth about mail order brides and the relationships that begin on paid international dating sites is surprisingly positive. For instance, did you know that, “…one study claims the success rates for mail order marriages is eighty percent after five years, which, if accurate, would be a much better success rate than the fifty percent rate for American marriages in general?” And have you heard that numerous academic studies have rejected the myth that the men who use international dating sites are socially maladjusted “ogres?”



Because of intense media bias most people have probably never heard these statements. But InternationalLoveScout.com is trying to change that with the launch of an independently edited Scholarly Research section to make it easier for journalist, government officials, and the public to find the growing body of academic studies on international dating.

“Most stories in the mainstream media about mail order brides and international dating are based on discredited urban legends or worse, simply lies,” Charlie Morton, International Love Scout’s CEO explained. “There is a lot of good news about international dating, good news that is backed up by scholarly research, and the purpose of this project is to get that good news out to the public,” he said.



Industry watchers are enthusiastic about this cooperative effort between the international dating industry and academia, because they understand the misinformation about mail order brides permeates the mainstream media. “That sounds like a great idea,” said Mark Brooks, the CEO of onlinepersonalswatch.com, who has consulted for some of the largest online dating sites over the last fifteen years.



John Adams, the CEO of A Foreign Affair, is probably the most respected leader in the international dating industry. He has been featured on dozens of television news shows including 60 Minutes, Nightline, and Dr. Phil among others, was enthusiastic about the new page. “I think it is great!” he said.



Adams is excited, because, “There is and always has been so much false information and ignorance surrounding this topic - the Scholarly Research section will shed some very needed light on this often misunderstood area of the dating scene.”



The Scholarly Research section is independently edited by Dr. Julia Meszaros, one of the leading experts in the field of international romance. An unabashed feminist, Dr. Meszaros is happy for the opportunity to get the serious research in this field out to a broader audience, because the misconceptions about international dating hurt women and families.



Morton explained the importance of having an impartial outside editor running the section. “Dr. Meszaros is a working academic who has done scholarly research in the field. She has final editorial authority in the Academic Research section because I want people to know this is not just salesmanship. This is an effort to educate the media, lawmakers, and the public.”