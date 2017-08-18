Muskegon Heights Police Department Adopts Cutting-Edge Cameras to Help Keep Citizens Safer

The Muskegon Heights Police Department has deployed Motorola Solutions Si500 Police Body Cameras (PBC) that feature a touchscreen for evidence management and combine a rugged speaker microphone in a convenient all-in-one device.

To securely store and manage videos, the department is using Motorola Solutions CommandCentral Vault digital evidence management system. An auto-redact feature allows the department to remove the identities of individuals in videos seamlessly. Technicians can mark objects such as faces, addresses or license plates and the technology blurs them out automatically, saving hours of administrative time.

Police Chief Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. said; “Muskegon Heights Police Department has invested in this state-of-the-art technology in order to continue our mission to foster a better quality of life. Citizens can see video that is being captured by police officers on the front of the Si500 PBC. This solution helps create greater citizen engagement and transparency in our community. The camera is built into the speaker microphone for a convenient, easy-to-use communications solution.”

The department is also using new Motorola Solutions APXTM 8000 digital two-way portable radios. With this all-band Project 25 radio, officers can communicate with agencies in neighboring counties which may be using different frequency bands and systems. This technology can also communicate with the Michigan State Police and some federal agencies anywhere in the state. It is also an excellent tool for communicating with multiple agencies during large scale emergencies and disasters. The Motorola Solutions ASTRO® 25 interoperable radio features an adaptive audio engine and ultra-loud speaker. Officers can communicate clearly in any situation, whether surrounding conditions are loud or windy.

“Motorola Solutions is dedicated to providing the Muskegon Heights Police Department with the latest technologies to protect both officers and citizens,” said Emily Allen, Territory Vice President, Motorola Solutions. “With the combination of the Si500 BWC and CommandCentral Vault, they can capture, manage and share digital evidence efficiently and transparently.”

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2017 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.