BASF brings science to life for eighth-grade students

According to the Brookings Institute, there are 26 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) jobs available in the United States. Employees from BASF’s Research Triangle Park location are helping to fill those jobs by conducting hands-on science experiments with middle school students during the company’s annual Day of Service event.

More than 80 BASF employees worked side by side with eighth-grade students from East Wake Middle School in Raleigh to provide real-world STEM educational experiences during the event. Students and volunteers conducted hands-on experiments to determine the effect of soil pH on the solubility of minerals and to learn the importance of filtering contaminants from water. In addition, students gathered in small groups during mentorship sessions to ask STEM-related questions and discuss career opportunities with BASF chemists, biologists and executives.

“A study by the U.S. Department of Education noted that only 16 percent of American high school seniors are proficient in math and interested in a STEM career,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President, BASF Crop Protection North America. “The goal of our Day of Service is to spark student interest in science and agriculture. We are proud to partner with Wake County Public Schools to help foster STEM education in our local schools.”

In addition, BASF donated $2,000 to help the school establish an AgriScience program. The funds will be used to purchase items for the program, including renewable energy wind power kits and egg incubators.

“The need for STEM professionals will continue to grow,” said Rea. “By showing students how interesting and important science can be, we can greatly increase their drive to pursue scientific careers.”

