Many Southeast Los Angeles County Residents Not Satisfied With Lead Contamination Cleanup

For years, residents in parts of southeast Los Angeles County have heard from media reports and public health experts about potential lead contamination around their homes, schools and businesses. The contamination stems from a former battery recycling plant that operated in Vernon for years before it closed its doors.

In addition to lead, the facility released harmful toxic chemicals into the air, including arsenic, benzene and 1,3-butadiene. The L.A. County Department of Public Health (DPH) states that the soil in the surrounding communities of Commerce, Bell, Maywood, Huntington Park, Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Vernon remain contaminated with high levels of lead.

This past June, DPH released a report that included a community survey. DPH outreach teams knocked on the doors of over 16,000 homes. Approximately 70% of the people who answered their door agreed to complete the survey, resulting in 4,214 surveys completed.

"One of the concerning issues from the release of the DPH survey was the fact that 55% of those who responded reported that they had not received results from soil testing done in their yard," said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing's Huntington Beach facility. "Knowing if your yard is contaminated with high lead levels is crucial. This is especially true for families with young children. Environmental tests for lead in soil, dust, air or water can be done quickly so families can take the appropriate actions to protect themselves from any exposure hazards inside or outside of their homes.

