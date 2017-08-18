Look To Book Caps Off 25th Anniversary With Thanks A Million Promotion

Look To Book, the global rewards program for travel agents from Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has announced it will cap off its 25th anniversary year with the Thanks a Million promotion that gives bonus points for bookings and stays between August 24 and November 30, 2017, up to a million bonus points.

“We want to acknowledge our many members who have supported the program and our hotels since 1992,” said Heidi Veire, director, Global Business to Business Loyalty for Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “Celebrating the agents who have supported our brands this year has been great and we are pleased to be able to offer such an exciting incentive to finish off the year.”

Bonus points earned through this promotion are in addition to the standard earning of 10 points per one dollar USD and are as follows:

Book 10 - 24 room nights, earn 10,000 bonus points

Book 25 - 49 room nights, earn 25,000 bonus points

Book 50 - 99 room nights, earn 50,000 bonus points

Book 100 - 499 room nights, earn 100,000 bonus points

Book 500 or more room nights and earn 1,000,000 bonus points

The promotion includes all Carlson Rezidor hotels globally and is open to all members who register for the promotion at looktobook.com/ThanksAMillion. Look To Book offers simple online enrollment, fast points and great rewards for travel agents. Points can be redeemed for an exciting selection of items like Retail Gift Cards from popular brands, Prepaid Cards, Free Award Night Stays, Airline Miles and more.

In addition, as Look To Book wraps up this milestone year, it will give members even more opportunities to earn points with a special series of three educational quizzes. Quizzes focus on business and leisure travel and offer the chance to earn up to 1,500 points (500 for each quiz). The first quiz of the series will launch September 1, 2017.Visit www.looktobook.com to learn more.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group also offers a global consumer loyalty program, Club Carlson. Club Carlson redefines hotel rewards with a collection of exceptional benefits, services, and privileges at more than 1,000 hotels worldwide, including: Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. Free Award Nights starting at 9,000 points on standard rooms with no blackout dates and members save up to 10 percent more when booking direct on brand websites and mobile apps.

Promotion is subject to terms and conditions available at looktobook.com/ThanksAMillion. Void where prohibited.

About Look To Book

Look To Book has been an industry-leading rewards program for travel agents for 25 years. Agents who join the program can earn Look To Book points for their reservations at Carlson Rezidor hotels worldwide, with membership open to all professional travel agents in 32 eligible countries. For more information, visit looktobook.com.

About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel companies and includes 1,440 locations in operation and under development with more than 230,000 rooms and a footprint spanning 115 countries and territories. The Carlson Rezidor portfolio includes a powerful set of global brands: Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. Guests can benefit from Club CarlsonSM, a program that redefines hotel rewards with a collection of exceptional benefits, services, and privileges at more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. Over 95,000 people are employed in Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group hotel systemsand the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Singapore, and Brussels. For more information, visit www.carlsonrezidor.com