Astoria Vacation and Leisure Club, Inc. Renews with RCI to Provide Vacation Exchange Services to Owners

RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange (NYSE: WYN), and Astoria Vacation and Leisure Club, Inc. (“Astoria”) today announced the renewal of their affiliation relationship. Under this contract, four properties from Astoria will remain a part of the RCI® exchange network. The properties are located across the popular travel destinations in the Philippines including Palawan, Boracay and Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

This agreement allows 3.8 million RCI members to continue accessing vacation exchanges at Astoria.

“Renewing our affiliation with RCI was an easy decision for us, because RCI brings innovative solutions to the table during every step in our business cycle,” said Vivian S. Ng, COO of Astoria.

The properties from Astoria that are a part of the RCI exchange network include:

Astoria Plaza Suites, Manila, Philippines Astoria Palawan, Palawan, Philippines Astoria Boracay, Boracay Island, Philippines Astoria Current, Boracay Island, Philippines

“We have enjoyed a very long and successful affiliation relationship with Astoria and we are thrilled to continue this mutually beneficial affiliation,” said Jonathan Mills, managing director of RCI Asia Pacific. “The renewal of this affiliation agreement is testament to the support that RCI provides to its affiliates.”

For more information, visit www.RCI.com or www.RCIAffiliates.com.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry’s first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI subscribing members each year. RCI’s luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world’s largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). For additional information visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About Astoria

Astoria is the largest and leading “Vacation Ownership” club in the Philippines today. A membership to this prestigious club allows members to explore exotic cultures and popular destinations and stay in some of the world’s best resorts and hotels. Since its launching in 2006, Astoria has the largest sales and marketing force in the Philippines and it is for this reason that Astoria has the most number of members. Astoria is duly registered at the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2006.