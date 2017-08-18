The Academy Delves into Latin American Film with Expansive Project “From Latin America to Hollywood: Latino Film Culture in Los Angeles, 1967–2017”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present From Latin America to Hollywood: Latino Film Culture in Los Angeles, 1967–2017, a series of film screenings, live conversations, oral histories, publications and a dedicated website exploring the shared influences of Latino and Latin American filmmakers and the work they created or presented in Los Angeles during the past half-century. The screening series, which runs from September 16, 2017 through January 18, 2018, is a part of the Academy’s participation in the Getty-led Southern California-wide arts initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

Guest-curated by Oscar®-nominated documentarian Lourdes Portillo, From Latin America to Hollywood focuses on the social, cultural and political environment of the 1960s that sparked the Chicano and New Latin American cinema movements. The program highlights an extensive series of 25 oral histories of such notable Latino and Latin American filmmakers as Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Gregory Nava, Lucrecia Martel, Patricia Cardoso and Luis Valdez, offering a rare opportunity for audiences to experience their perspectives firsthand. As part of the screening series, the directors’ films will be presented together with public conversations about filmmaking and, in some cases, will premiere new Academy Film Archive restorations. The Academy’s oral history interviews were filmed between May 2014 and September 2016 and can be viewed on the Academy’s website here beginning September 15.

The Academy’s publication for the project, titled From Latin America to Hollywood: Latino Film Culture in Los Angeles 1967-2017, explores the intersections, inspirations, and creative intentions of a wide-ranging group of Latino and Latin American filmmakers through the gathering, and close reading, of their oral histories, by an acclaimed group of scholars and writers. The book will be available for free digital download here beginning September 15.

In addition, From Latin America to Hollywood: A Public Symposium, will feature three panel discussions, “The Historical Latino in Hollywood,” “LA/LA and the New Cinema” and “How do Latinas Experience Hollywood?,” which will explore themes raised by the oral history subjects and publication contributors, including issues of origins and identity, borders and migration, choice of language, translation, and emerging voices.

Tickets for the symposium and screening series go on sale September 5 and can be purchased http://pstlala.oscars.org/

Additional screenings to be announced.

The series is as follows:

NEWFILMMAKERS LA IN FOCUS: LATINO AND HISPANIC CINEMA SHOWCASE

Saturday, September 16 – 4:15 p.m.

Linwood Dunn Theater, Hollywood

Presented by NEWFILMMAKERS Los Angeles and AMPAS, in partnership with the SAG-AFTRA Diversity Committee and NALIP.

FROM LATIN AMERICA TO HOLLYWOOD: A PUBLIC SYMPOSIUM

“The Historical Latino in Hollywood” and ”LA/LA and the New Cinema"

Saturday, September 23 – 2 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Featuring the authors of From Latin America to Hollywood: Latino Film Culture in Los Angeles 1967-2017.

FROM LATIN AMERICA TO HOLLYWOOD: A PUBLIC SYMPOSIUM

“How Do Latinas Experience Hollywood?”

Saturday, September 23 – 7 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Featuring Documentarian Lourdes Portillo, directors Aurora Guerrero, Patricia Riggen and Fina Torres, producer Monica Reina, publicist Ivette Rodriguez, writers Gabriella Tagliavini and Ligiah Villalobos (schedules permitting).

ZOOT SUIT (1981)

Monday, September 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

With Archive restoration of Valdez short, I AM JOAQUIN (1969). Director Luis Valdez and actors Edward James Olmos, Alma Martinez, Tony Plana in person (schedules permitting).

Y TU MAMA TAMBIÉN (2001)

Monday, October 2, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Special guests to be announced.

HOLLYWOOD HOME MOVIES: LA/LA Special Edition

Saturday, October 7, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

Linwood Dunn Theater, Hollywood

Home movies from the Academy Film Archive featuring Gilbert Roland, Desi Arnaz, Dolores Del Río and more.

BORN IN EAST L.A. (1987) 30TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Monday, October 9, 2017– 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Actors Cheech Marin, Daniel Stern and Kamala Lopez in person (schedules permitting).

LA BAMBA (1987) 30TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Saturday, October 14 – 5:00 p.m.

La Plaza Cultura y Artes, Downtown

Actors Lou Diamond Phillips and Esai Morales in person (schedules permitting).

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES (2001)

Monday, October 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Director Patricia Cardoso, producer Effie Brown, and actors Soledad St. Hilaire and screenwriter Josefina Lopez (schedules permitting).

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (1985)

Monday, October 23 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwin Theater, Beverly Hills

Featuring clips from the Academy’s Oral History project

Producer David Weissman in person (schedules permitting).

DRACULA (1931) Spanish Language Version

Saturday, October 28, 2017 – 2 p.m.

Linwood Dunn Theater, Hollywood

Family screening with a LAUREL & HARDY Spanish language short. Producers Pancho Kohner, director Paul Weitz and actress Susan Kohner (schedules permitting).

PAN’S LABYRINTH (2006)

Monday, October 30 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Producer Bertha Navarro in person (schedule permitting).

LA CIÉNAGA (2001)

Monday, November 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Special guests to be announced.

WIKIPEDIA EDIT-A-THON

Saturday, November 4 – 11am-4pm

Margaret Herrick Library, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

As part of the Academy’s programs for Pacific Standard Time LA/LA, participants in this event will help create new Wikipedia entries related to Latin American filmmakers and their films, and update existing records.

STRAWBERRY AND CHOCOLATE (1993)

Monday, November 13 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Actors Jorge Perugorria and Mirta Ibarra in person (schedules permitting).



LOS PEQUEÑOS GIGANTES (LITTLE GIANTS) (1960)

Saturday, November 18 – 2:00 p.m.

Linwood Dunn Theater, Hollywood

Academy Film Archive restoration and family screening

Special guests Ángel Macías and José Maiz García (schedules permitting).

STAND AND DELIVER (1988)

Saturday, November 18 – 7:00 p.m.

Linwood Dunn Theater, Hollywood

Family screening with actors Edward James Olmos and Lou Diamond Phillips in person (schedules permitting).

AMORES PERROS (2000)

Monday, November 20, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Actor Goya Toledo in person (schedules permitting).

DANZÓN (1991)

Monday, November 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Cinematographer Rodrigo Garcia in person (schedules permitting).

DEEP CRIMSON (1996)

Monday, December 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

New Uncensored Mexican Archive version.

Director Arturo Ripstein and screenwriter Paz Alicia Garciadiego in person (schedules permitting).

EL NORTE (1983)

Monday, December 11 – 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Director/story Gregory Nava, producer/screenwriter Anna Thomas and actor Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez in person (schedules permitting).

El Norte (1983) was restored in 2017 by the Academy Film Archive, supported in part by the Getty Foundation. Additional screenings to be announced.