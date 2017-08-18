PPG launches PPG TIMELESS premium paint at The Home Depot

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG TIMELESS® paint and primer in one. This premium paint for interior and exterior use incorporates PPG’s industry-leading coatings innovation and expertise so do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) can be certain that they will have beautiful results for years to come.

PPG Timeless paint is widely available at THE HOME DEPOT® locations across the U.S. and at homedepot.com. It is the first paint product that prominently carries the PPG name to be sold through a major home improvement center. PPG Timeless stain, also available at The Home Depot, was introduced in April.

“Trust is important in any lasting relationship, especially when you’re selecting paint to protect your biggest investment: your home,” said Sara Braun, PPG marketing director. “PPG coatings are not only trusted on airplanes, cars, consumer electronics, submarines and space shuttles in the harshest conditions, they also have been trusted by professional painters for more than 130 years. The technology and innovation that go into the paint and coatings we perfect for various industries also protect and beautify your home through PPG Timeless paint.”

She adds, “PPG products are trusted by professionals to complete jobs when their reputations are on the line. With PPG Timeless paint, DIYers can feel confident that they can get the same professional-quality results quickly and easily.”

PPG Timeless paint provides DIYers, pros and residential painters with excellent protection and premium product features. The product incorporates the same automotive-grade ultraviolet (UV) and gloss-retention technology trusted by leading automotive manufacturers.

With PPG Timeless Color-Protect Technology, consumers can enjoy one-coat coverage in 1,000 colors and the toughest, most wear-resistant finish for interior paint. Other features include:

Outstanding washability, scrubbability and stain resistance for the inside of the home.

Interior paint and primer in one that is ideal for use in kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, family rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and high-traffic areas like hallways.

Interior Color-Protect Technology that ensures the chosen color is the color that stays.

Exterior UV-Protect Technology that prevents the exterior from color fading and provides protection for the surface.

A tough exterior finish that provides exceptional resistance to chipping, flaking and cracking while resisting mold, mildew and algae.

A unique exterior high-build formula that helps hide minor surface imperfections.

An exterior paint and primer product that is ideal for use on a variety of exterior surfaces, including wood, concrete, masonry, fiber cement, stucco, brick, siding, windows, doors and trim.

