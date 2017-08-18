OSHA to Begin Final Rule Enforcement Actions Soon to Protect Construction Workers from Respirable Crystalline Silica

On September 23rd, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is scheduled to begin enforcement actions for the new respirable crystalline silica standard for construction. According to the agency, this final rule was issued to curb lung cancer, silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease in America’s workers by limiting their exposure to this known respirable hazard.

Crystalline silica is a common mineral found in many naturally occurring materials and industrial products. OSHA reports that approximately 2.3 million workers in the U.S. are exposed to respirable crystalline silica in their workplaces. These workers include around 2 million in construction who drill, cut, crush or grind silica-containing materials such as concrete and stone. It also includes about 300,000 in general industry operations such as brick manufacturing, foundries and hydraulic fracturing. Before enforcement of the new rule, OSHA published estimates that more than 840,000 of the 2 million construction workers were likely being exposed to silica levels exceeding the new permissible exposure limit (PEL).

“The new standard reduces the permissible exposure limit for respirable crystalline silica to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air, averaged over an 8-hour shift,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President, Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “To help protect workers and keep companies in compliance with the new rule, EMSL offers industrial hygiene and environmental analysis for crystalline silica and other respiratory hazards associated with the construction industry. We provide all of the sampling supplies necessary to collect samples, offer real-time air monitoring equipment and a comprehensive range of personal protective equipment.”

EMSL Analytical recently sponsored an educational video about the new crystalline silica rule for the construction industry that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/YTwQiEgWLfw.

To learn more about this or other occupational, environmental, air quality, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .



