Pemex Takes Part in the 2017-2018 Consolidated Purchase of Medications

For the fourth consecutive year, Petróleos Mexicanos participated in the consolidated purchase of medications, which is led by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (Mexican Social Security Institute). For the Company, this mechanism has resulted in accumulated savings of over 622 million pesos.

This time, Pemex will acquire 15.5 million units, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medicinal material. This implies an increase of 91% in the number of pieces, as compared to the previous purchase. The total amount of the purchase made by Pemex will amount to 990 million pesos, which will benefit 720 thousand beneficiaries of the company, including workers and pensioners and their families.

This purchase covers about 60% of the overall needs for medications and materials of Pemex medical services. The rest will be acquired through the Ley of Petróleos Mexicanos, because these are pieces that address specific requirements beyond the basic schedule that is being used in the program. Thus, Pemex achieves important savings and guarantees the supply of the materials it needs to provide for its people.

The 2017-2018 bidding process organized by the Mexican Government will be the largest in the country’s history, with the participation of 48 public organizations, including five federal units, 20 state governments, and 23 healthcare institutes. This great, concentrated effort will allow for the improvement of medications supply for the healthcare of millions of Mexicans, by guaranteeing better prices and an increased healthcare efficiency. Information concerning bids is currently available on Compranet.

Las menciones de Pemex pueden referirse a Petróleos Mexicanos o a cualquiera de sus Empresas Productivas Subsidiarias.