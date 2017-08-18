Oxford University Press title voted most influential science book of all time

Richard Dawkins’ The Selfish Gene has been voted the most influential science book of all time in a public poll held by the Royal Society, to celebrate 30 years of its book awards.

In the survey of more than 1,300 readers, Dawkins’ title took 18 per cent of the vote. Second place was award to Bill Bryson for A Short History of Nearly Everything, followed closely by Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species.

The Selfish Gene was first published by OUP in 1976, with four further editions following over the next forty years. In the book, Dawkins discusses the ‘gene-centred view of evolution’ which argues that the more two individuals are genetically related, the more sense it makes at a genetic level for them to behave selflessly toward each other.