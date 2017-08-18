EPA Provides New Jersey $70 Million for Wastewater and Drinking Water Improvements

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it has awarded nearly $70 million to New Jersey to help finance water infrastructure projects that are essential to protecting public health and the environment. The funds will primarily be used to upgrade wastewater and drinking water systems throughout the state.

In 2017, EPA awarded $54,179,000 to the New Jersey Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), administrated by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and its financing program, the Environmental Infrastructure Trust (NJEIT). This award, plus a 20% state match and repayments from prior CWSRF loans, combined with interest earnings and bond issuances, will enable the financing of up to approximately $510 million of clean water infrastructure projects in New Jersey.

Also in 2017, EPA awarded $15,680,000 to the New Jersey Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), administrated by NJDEP and its financing program, the NJEIT. This award, plus a 20% state match and repayments from prior DWSRF loans, combined with interest earnings and bond issuances, will enable the financing of up to approximately $115 million of drinking water projects in New Jersey.

“Providing funds directly to New Jersey emphasizes the importance of partnering with states to help address their unique and critical environmental challenges,” said EPA Administrator Pruitt. “President Trump has made updating our nation’s infrastructure a priority, and this grant demonstrates EPA’s commitment to carrying out improvements. These types of investments help empower states to protect their natural resources, and grow their economy while solving real environmental problems in local communities.”

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund provides low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for the construction of water quality protection infrastructure projects to make improvements to wastewater treatment systems and control pollution from stormwater runoff, which will protect New Jersey’s lakes, rivers and the Atlantic Ocean.

Examples of the types of projects on the State’s CWSRF Intended Use Plan are:

$2.1 million to the Cumberland County Utilities Authority for wastewater treatment plant improvements and pump station replacements.

for wastewater treatment plant improvements and pump station replacements. $4.3 million to the Ocean Township Sewer Authority for rehabilitation of the wastewater collection system and pump stations.

for rehabilitation of the wastewater collection system and pump stations. $6.2 million to the Gloucester County Improvement Authority for construction of a new landfill cell at the Gloucester County Solid Waste Complex.

The DWSRF program provides low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for the construction of infrastructure projects and for the administration of small system technical assistance, source water protection, capacity development, and operator certification. The DWSRF program will protect people’s health by reducing exposure to contaminants in drinking water.

Examples of the types of projects on the State’s DWSRF Intended Use Plan are:

$13.9 million to Middlesex Water Company for replacement of non-copper service lines and a new interconnection of a pump station and chlorinators.

for replacement of non-copper service lines and a new interconnection of a pump station and chlorinators. $9.8 million to the City of Trenton for rehabilitation, cleaning and lining of water distribution system mains.

for rehabilitation, cleaning and lining of water distribution system mains. $1.6 million to the City of Cape May for construction of a new replacement well into the Atlantic City Sands Aquifer.

“We are pleased to have this financial commitment from the federal government to help improve water infrastructure across New Jersey,” said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin. “Resources such as these will help in the effort to modernize our aging infrastructure in our big cities, small towns and rural areas.”

Since 1989, the EPA has awarded $2.5 billion to New Jersey through these programs, which, along with the other program funds, has enabled New Jersey to finance $6 billion in projects.

