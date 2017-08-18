Honda and Hispanic Scholarship Fund Honor Outstanding Latino Students with Scholarships and Internship Opportunities

Each student is eligible to receive a scholarship up to $5,000 to help pay for tuition, books and living expenses, pending verification of fall enrollment. Recipients also had the opportunity to interview for Honda’s summer internship program.

“We are very excited to be able to maintain our relationship with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and these incredibly talented students,” said Yvette Hunsicker, assistant vice president of the Honda Office of Inclusion and Diversity. “Honda believes in the next generation of leaders and with the proper support, their ability to achieve a college education. My hope is that they will all be working here at Honda someday.”

The students, who qualified for the program by earning at least a 3.0 grade point average, also traveled to Marysville, Ohio, for an inside look at Honda’s manufacturing, research and development operations. This trip included a tour of the Honda Heritage Center Museum, which tells the story of Honda’s North American history through an array of historic and current products.

“HSF is proud of our partnership with Honda,” said Fidel A. Vargas, President & CEO, Hispanic Scholarship Fund.“When a company with Honda’s global reach invests in young scholars in this exemplary way, the whole world can see that Honda is deeply committed to higher education, the Hispanic American community, and the future of our country.”

2017 Students Selected for Scholarship:

Ana Cervantes , Arizona State University, Chemical Engineering major

Ava Mauser , University of New Mexico, Chemical Engineering major

Bryce Gutierrez , Texas A&M University, Engineering, Chemical Engineering major

Christopher Casares , Brown University, Electrical Engineering major

Eglen Galindo , Stanford University, Industrial Engineering, Management major

Gabriel Rojas , Oregon State University, Mechanical Engineering major

Gerardo Valdes Bustamante , Colorado School of Mines, Mechanical Engineering major

Gustavo Salazar , University of California, Riverside, Economics, Chemical Engineering major

Isabel Perna , University of Miami, Industrial Engineering major

Joanna Rivero , University of Pittsburgh, Mechanical Engineering major

Junnior Rodriguez , Cypress College, Mechanical Engineering major

Manuel Lopez , University of Texas at Austin, Electrical Engineering major

Mario Macedo , Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering major

Paige Esguerra , North Carolina State University, Engineering, Chemical Engineering major

Paulo Montoya , Texas A&M University, Industrial Engineering major

Robin Franklin, University of Texas at Austin, Electrical Engineering major

For more information about Honda’s partnership with the HSF, please visit HSF.net.

About Honda

Honda seeks to be a company that society wants to exist, creating products and technologies that improve the lives of people while minimizing the environmental impacts of its products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future for society. Honda is also committed to making positive contributions to the communities where we do business, to socially responsible business practices and to the promotion of diversity in our workforce. From our involvement in STEM education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to our support of pediatric brain tumor research, and volunteer efforts by Honda associates, including environmental clean-up activities, Honda believes in giving back to the communities where we live and work.

Honda supports a variety of initiatives aimed at advancing education and creating experiences of discovery that help young people see and achieve their own dreams. Honda’s partnership with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund is one of many programs demonstrating Honda’s commitment to the Latino community and to helping young people access The Power of Dreams. Find out more at csr.honda.com.

About Hispanic Scholarship Fund

Founded in 1975, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund empowers Latino families with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing scholarships and support services to as many exceptional Hispanic American students as possible. HSF strives to make college education a top priority for every Latino family across the nation, mobilizing our community to proactively advance that goal – each individual, over a lifetime, in every way he/she can. HSF also seeks to give its Scholars all the tools they need to do well in their course work, graduate, enter a profession, excel, help lead our nation going forward, and mentor the generations to come. As the nation’s largest not-for-profit organization supporting Hispanic American higher education, HSF has awarded over $550 million in scholarships and provides a range of programs for students, HSF Scholars, Alumni, and parents. For more information about the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, please visit HSF.net.