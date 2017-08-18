The Nikon D7500 Digital SLR Camera Receives EISA Award

Nikon Corporation is pleased to announce that its Nikon DX-format digital SLR camera, the Nikon D7500, is the recipient of the EISA Prosumer DSLR Camera 2017-2018 award presented by the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA).

The D7500 is equipped with the same EXPEED 5 image-processing engine and Nikon DX-format CMOS sensor as the D500, Nikon’s flagship DX-format digital SLR camera, which enables superior image quality with little noise throughout its entire ISO 100–51200 range of standard sensitivities. The same superior image quality and high-speed performance available with the D500 is packed into a slim and lightweight body, making it popular with a wide range of users, from beginner to experienced, although it is a mid-level model.

Reasons the D7500 was selected as the recipient of the EISA Prosumer DSLR Camera 2017-2018 award (summary of EISA comments)

The D7500 is an advanced DSLR camera that packs much of the innovation of the acclaimed D500 into a lightweight, robust and more affordable body. Using the same 20.9-million-pixel image sensor and processor while providing the same wide ISO range as the D500, the D7500 is a capable and versatile tool in the hands of a passionate photographer. With a burst speed of 8 frames per second and Nikon’s proven 51-point AF system it is well suited to capturing fast action. Thanks to Nikon’s SnapBridge technology, transferring images to a smart device is fast and seamless.

The EISA Award

The European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) is a unique association of roughly 50 photo, video, audio, and mobile electronics magazines from more than 20 countries. Since its establishment in 1982, EISA has chosen and honored the best imaging products released in Europe over the previous year in a number of categories.