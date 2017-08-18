Samsung Electronics Launches New Global Campaign for Home Appliances

Samsung Electronics today launched its new brand campaign for Home Appliances in 10 countries around the world, highlighting its mission to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. The new campaign video contains moments when consumers encounter Samsung’s helpful appliances and use them to improve an aspect of their day.

Through this campaign, Samsung aims to convey the purpose behind its continued efforts to develop new technology that puts the diverse needs of consumers first. With smart innovations and solutions that thoughtfully foresee consumer needs, Samsung offers brilliant value that not only can be immediately recognized but that also leads to the question: “why didn’t we think of this before?”

“Consumers have always been at the center of our longstanding spirit of innovation,” said JS Park, Executive Vice President of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung. “This brand campaign, which is the first of its kind for us at Samsung Home Appliances, reflects our concerted efforts over the years to fully understand the everyday challenges consumers face and find truly meaningful solutions.”

This new campaign introduces how home appliances have changed from one’s parents’ generation to be able to support the modern lifestyles of the millennial-minded generation to make their life better. The video highlights AddWashTMdoor which enables users to add clothes into the washer mid-cycle. It also features Family Hub’s recipe functions to easily read out for users and food management functions to allow users to set freezer temperatures to suit their needs.

The campaign is set to run in the UK, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Lebanon, Jordan, and Australia.

To learn more about the new brand campaign for Samsung Home Appliances, please visit www.youtube.com/SamsungHomeAppliance.