Schneider Receives Four Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards

Over 5,000 transportation and logistics customers have spoken: Schneider is a proven leader in providing high-quality service. This year, Schneider has been honored with four Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards, tying its company best for the second year in a row. Multiple divisions of Schneider were awarded in the following categories:

Dry Freight Carriers

Bulk Motor Carriers

Expedited Motor Carriers

3PL TMS

Schneider Expedited Services placed first in the Expedited Motor Carriers category, receiving top ranking scores in on-time performance, customer service, and equipment and operations. The awards have been touted as the most important indicator of customer satisfaction and performance excellence for more than 30 years, and earning the top spot in the category validates the ongoing effort and hard work that Schneider continuously employs for its customers.

To determine this year’s Quest for Quality honorees, Logistics Management’s readers completed a survey rating carriers on the basis of service quality, making it the only survey of its kind in the market. Transportation service providers were scored on the attributes of on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. Logistics providers were scored on the attributes of carrier selection/negotiation, order fulfillment, transportation/distribution, inventory management and logistics information systems.

Winners were then determined by their total weighted score and needed at least 5 percent of the respondents in a particular category to have used the provider’s services in the past year. In total, the poll received 5,437 responses between January and May.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $4 billion company (2016 revenue), Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com