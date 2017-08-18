NFI Named to Food Logistics Top 3PL and Cold Storage List

Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has been named to Food Logistics’ 2017 Top 100 3PL and Cold Storage List. The magazine compiles the best third party logistics and cold storage providers in the food and beverage industry, as decided by the publication’s editorial staff and advisory board.

NFI offers temperature-controlled capabilities across its suite of supply chain services. Its 2,400- truck dedicated fleet operates more than 1,000 refrigerated and temperature-controlled trailers in addition to refrigerated warehousing as part of NFI’s 33.5 million square feet of warehousing across North America. In addition, NFI offers refrigerated intermodal capabilities that leverage technology customers can use to remotely monitor delivery statuses and temperatures. Customers can also remotely adjust the temperature within the refrigerated intermodal containers down to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

“NFI continues growing our temperature-controlled capabilities and takes pride in being recognized for our ability to meet customers’ needs,” said CEO, Sid Brown. “Pairing the right technology with a collaborative 3PL like NFI gives our customers the reliability needed to move goods from production to the end consumer. We give customers peace-of-mind, knowing NFI focuses on the specialization and expertise needed to ensure product integrity.”

In addition to refrigerated and temperature controlled, NFI provides multi-modal services for dry goods across its suite of services. Through strategic supply chain engineering, NFI optimizes solutions that best fit the customer and reduce the amount of time product spends in the supply chain, increasing rapid delivery to market.

Along with the food and beverage industries, NFI offers temperature-controlled and cold chain services in areas such as specialty chemical and paints. As a comprehensive provider, NFI delivers services in dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and commercial real estate.

Click here to view the Food Logistics Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers List.

NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,400 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 33.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,400 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.